SRM-AP celebrates Research Day

Neerukonda (Guntur district) : Director-IIT Ropar and Officiating Director-IIT Guwahati Prof Rajeev Ahuja attended as the chief guest at the 8th Research Day celebrations organised by SRM University-AP here on Friday.

Prof Amlan Chakrabarti of University of Calcutta was the guest of honour. Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Dean-Research Prof Ranjit Thapa, Deans of all schools, faculty, research scholars and students were present.

Speaking at the programme, Ahuja said research is a passion and we must lay a strong foundation of basic research to further develop, grow and produce a high-quality research output.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora said that Research Day at SRM is the celebration of their students’ innovative thought.

More than 350 research abstracts were submitted by undergraduate/postgraduate students and research scholars from across the country. The paper presentation witnessed 27 participants bagging gold medals and 7 participants securing silver medals.

Dr K M Divya Chaturvedi, Dr Mahesh Kumar Ravva, Prof GS Vinod Kumar, Dr Ghanshyam Pandey and Dr Ramanjaneya Reddy Udumula were awarded prestigious awards for their contributions.

Dean-Research Prof Ranjit Thapa and Convenor of the 8th Research Day Dr Pradyut Kumar Sanki, Associate Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering Dr R Premkumar were present.