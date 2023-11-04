  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Boys Hostel Movie OTT Release Date Revealed

Boys Hostel Movie OTT Release Date Revealed
x
Highlights

"Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare," the Kannada blockbuster, made its Telugu debut as "Boys Hostel." The film, produced by Director Nithin Krishnamurthy in...


"Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare," the Kannada blockbuster, made its Telugu debut as "Boys Hostel." The film, produced by Director Nithin Krishnamurthy in collaboration with Varun Gowda, Prajwal B. P., and Arvind S. Kashya under Gulmohur Films and Varrun Studios banners, will be available for streaming on ETV Win starting November 10, just in time for Diwali. Rakshit Shetty of Paramvah Pictures presented the Telugu version.

The movie features debutants Prajwal BP, Manjunath Nayaka, Rakesh Rajkumar, Srivatsa, and Tejas Jayanna Urs in lead roles and includes a special cameo by Rashmi Gautam. The original Kannada version is already streaming on ZEE5. Fans can enjoy this exciting film with music composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, bringing a fresh and youthful vibe to the screen.

Don't miss out on the Diwali special release of "Boys Hostel" on ETV Win, a perfect way to celebrate the festival of lights with some thrilling entertainment!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X