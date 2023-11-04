Boys Hostel Movie OTT Release Date Revealed





"Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare," the Kannada blockbuster, made its Telugu debut as "Boys Hostel." The film, produced by Director Nithin Krishnamurthy in collaboration with Varun Gowda, Prajwal B. P., and Arvind S. Kashya under Gulmohur Films and Varrun Studios banners, will be available for streaming on ETV Win starting November 10, just in time for Diwali. Rakshit Shetty of Paramvah Pictures presented the Telugu version.

The movie features debutants Prajwal BP, Manjunath Nayaka, Rakesh Rajkumar, Srivatsa, and Tejas Jayanna Urs in lead roles and includes a special cameo by Rashmi Gautam. The original Kannada version is already streaming on ZEE5. Fans can enjoy this exciting film with music composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, bringing a fresh and youthful vibe to the screen.

Don't miss out on the Diwali special release of "Boys Hostel" on ETV Win, a perfect way to celebrate the festival of lights with some thrilling entertainment!