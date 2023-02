BRIT Awards 2023: Check Out The Complete List Of Winners

The official awards season of 2023 has been already kick-started in January itself. Already we have witnessed the gala Golden Globe, Critics Choice, BAFTA and other award events. Now, it's time to unveil the winners of the most-awaited 'BRIT Awards 2023'. As expected 'Harry Styles' is the big winner as he bagged 4 awards in which he was nominated. The gala event was held last night i.e on 11th February, 2023 at London's 02 arena.



British comedian Mo Gilligan hosted the two-hour-long show and entertained the audience.

Take a look at the complete winners list…

Mastercard Album Of The Year

• The 1975, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, Dirty Hit

• Wet Leg, Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

• Harry Styles, Harry's House, Columbia, Sony Music — Winner

• Stormzy, This Is What I Mean, 0207/Merky, Universal Music

• Fred Again..,, Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022), Atlantic Warner Music

Song Of The Year

• Aitch/Ashanti, "Baby," Capitol, Universal Music

• Cat Burns, "Go," Rca/Since 93, Sony Music

• Dave, "Starlight," Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music

• Ed Sheeran & Elton John, "Merry Christmas," Atlantic/Emi, Warner Music, Universal Music

• Eliza Rose/Interplanetary Criminal, "B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)," Warner Records/One House/Warner Music

• George Ezra, "Green Green Grass," Columbia, Sony Music

• Harry Styles, "As It Was," Columbia, Sony Music — Winner

• Lewis Capaldi, "Forget Me," Emi, Universal Music

• Lf System, "Afraid To Feel," Warner Records, Warner Music

• Sam Smith & Kim Petras, "Unholy," Capitol, Universal Music

Artist Of The Year

• Central Cee, Central Cee

• Fred Again…, Atlantic, Warner Music

• George Ezra, Columbia/Sony Music

• Harry Styles, Columbia/Sony Music — Winner

• Stormzy, 0207/Merky, Universal Music

Group Of The Year

• The 1975, Dirty Hit

• Arctic Monkeys, Domino Recordings

• Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Relentless, Sony Music

• Nova Twins, Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music

• Wet Leg, Domino Recordings — Winner

Best New Artist

• Kojey Radical, Asylum/Atlantic, Warner Music

• Mimi Webb, Epic/Rca, Sony Music

• Rina Sawayama, Dirty Hit

• Sam Ryder, Parlophone, Warner Music

• Wet Leg, Domino Recordings — Winner

Rising Star

• Cat Burns, Rca/Since;93, Sony Music

• Flo, Island, Universal Music — Winner

• Nia Archives, Island/Universal Music

Alternative/Rock Act

• The 1975, Dirty Hit — Winner

• Arctic Monkeys, Domino Recordings

• Nova Twins, Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music

• Tom Grennan, Insanity, Sony Music

• Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Hip-Hop, Grime, Rap Act

• Aitch, Capitol, Universal Music — Winner

• Central Cee, Central Cee

• Dave, Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music

• Loyle Carner, Emi, Universal Music

• Stormzy, 0207/Merky, Universal Music

Dance Act

• Becky Hill, Polydor, Universal Music — Winner

• Bonobo, Ninja Tune

• Calvin Harris, Columbia, Sony Music

• Eliza Rose, Warner Records/One House, Warner Music

• Fred Again…, Atlantic, Warner Music

Pop/R&B Act

• Cat Burns, Rca/Since'93, Sony Music

• Charli Xcx, Asylum/Atlantic, Warner Music

• Dua Lipa, Warner Records, Warner Music

• Harry Styles, Columbia, Sony Music — Winner

• Sam Smith, Capitol, Universal Music

International Artist Of The Year

• Beyoncé, Columbia/Parkwood/Rca, Sony Music — Winner

• Burna Boy, Atlantic, Warner Music

• Kendrick Lamar, Polydor/Interscope, Universal Music

• Lizzo, Atlantic, Warner Music

• Taylor Swift, Emi/Republic, Universal Music

International Group Of The Year

• Blackpink, Polydor/Interscope, Universal Music

• Drake & 21 Savage, Island/Ovo/Republic, Epic/Columbia, Universal Music, Sony Music

• First Aid Kit, Columbia/Sony Music

• Fontaines D.C., Partisan Records — Winner

• Gabriels, Parlophone, Warner Music

International Song Of The Year

• Beyoncé, "Break My Soul," Columbia/Parkwood/Rca, Sony Music — Winner

• David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, "I'm Good (Blue)," Parlophone, Warner Music

• Fireboy Dml & Ed Sheeran, "Peru," Island/Atlantic, Universal/Warner

• Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz And Cast Of Encanto, "We Don't Talk About Bruno," Universal Music Recordings, Walt Disney, Universal Music

• Gayle, "Abcdefu," Atlantic, Warner Music

• Jack Harlow, "First Class," Atlantic, Warner Music

• Lizzo "About Damn Time," Atlantic, Warner Music

• Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott, "Where Are You Now," Capitol/Insanity, Sony Music/Universal Music

• Onerepublic, "I Ain't Worried," Polydor/Insanity, Sony Music/Universal Music

• Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero," Emi/Republic, Universal Music

Producer Of The Year

David Guetta — Winner

Congratulations to all the winners…