Bro to Samajavaragamana : Keep eyes on the list of movies hitting theatres and OTT this week

This week is going to be super special for movie buffs as Tollywood biggie “Bro” starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, is up for a grand release. Apart from this biggie, there are a few other movies lined up for theatrical release as well. Also, some exciting OTT content is coming your way. Here is the list of movies which are hitting theatres and OTT.

THEATRES

Bro (Telugu) – July 28

LGM (Tamil) – July 28

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (Hindi) – July 28

Slum Dog Husband (Telugu) – July 29

Raju Gari Kodi Pulao (Telugu) – July 29

LGM (Telugu) – August 4

OTT

Transformers: The Rise of the Beasts (English) – July 26- Book My Show (Rental basis)

Maamannan (Tamil film – Telugu dub) – July 27- Netflix

Kaalkoot (Hindi) – July 27- Jio Cinema

The Flash (English) – July 27- Book My Show (Rental basis)

Samajavaragamana (Telugu) – July 28- Aha

Police Story – Case 1: Night Owls (Telugu) – July 28- ETV Win