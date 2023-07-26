Live
- Creative synergies that have made history in the Hindi film industry
- ‘Bro’ tickets getting sold as hotcakes; proves Power Star stamina
- The power of experimental learning in developing soft skills
- Godavari river overflows at Bhadrachalam, first warning issued
- It's a celebration time for cricket enthusiasts
- Dhoni’s debut production “LGM – Let’s Get Married” clears censor with clean U
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants enter new magical garden abandoning all diplomacy
- Official: Ram Charan to release ‘Bholaa Shankar’ theatrical trailer
- Janhvi expresses gratitude towards Sajid Nadiadwala for giving her ‘Bawaal’
- America Tops in Indian Students’ Abroad Studies Loan
Just In
Creative synergies that have made history in the Hindi film industry
‘Bro’ tickets getting sold as hotcakes; proves Power Star stamina
The power of experimental learning in developing soft skills
Godavari river overflows at Bhadrachalam, first warning issued
It's a celebration time for cricket enthusiasts
Dhoni’s debut production “LGM – Let’s Get Married” clears censor with clean U
Bro to Samajavaragamana : Keep eyes on the list of movies hitting theatres and OTT this week
This week is going to be super special for movie buffs as Tollywood biggie “Bro” starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, is up for a grand release.
This week is going to be super special for movie buffs as Tollywood biggie “Bro” starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, is up for a grand release. Apart from this biggie, there are a few other movies lined up for theatrical release as well. Also, some exciting OTT content is coming your way. Here is the list of movies which are hitting theatres and OTT.
THEATRES
Bro (Telugu) – July 28
LGM (Tamil) – July 28
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (Hindi) – July 28
Slum Dog Husband (Telugu) – July 29
Raju Gari Kodi Pulao (Telugu) – July 29
LGM (Telugu) – August 4
OTT
Transformers: The Rise of the Beasts (English) – July 26- Book My Show (Rental basis)
Maamannan (Tamil film – Telugu dub) – July 27- Netflix
Kaalkoot (Hindi) – July 27- Jio Cinema
The Flash (English) – July 27- Book My Show (Rental basis)
Samajavaragamana (Telugu) – July 28- Aha
Police Story – Case 1: Night Owls (Telugu) – July 28- ETV Win