‘Buddy’ trailer gets unveiled; film all set for July 26 release

The upcoming film "Buddy," featuring Allu Sirish alongside lead heroines Gayatri Bharadwaj and Prisha Rajesh Singh, is generating significant excitement. Directed by Sam Anton and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja and Adhana Gnanavel Raja under the Green Films banner, this youthful love entertainer is set for a grand theatrical release on July 26. The movie's trailer was unveiled today in Hyderabad.

Producer KE Gnanavel Raja expressed his gratitude to the Telugu audience, saying, "You have supported our Studio Green organization for many years. 'Buddy' is another special film, and I trust Sam Anton's vision. We're confident this film will be a blockbuster."

Heroine Gayatri Bharadwaj commented, "From the moment I heard the story, I knew 'Buddy' would be special. It's a film for all ages, and working with Allu Sirish has been a learning experience."Prisha Rajesh Singh, another lead heroine, remarked, "I'm fortunate to debut with a big production like Studio Green. Sirish has been a wonderful co-star, and the film is sure to be enjoyed by everyone."

Actor Ajmal, who plays a significant role, praised the film's script, saying, "Every dialogue gave me goosebumps. 'Buddy' is different, and Allu Sirish's performance is impressive."

Director Sam Anton acknowledged the trust placed in him, stating, "This film was given to me based on trust. Our collaboration on 'Buddy' has been a fulfilling journey, and we're excited for the audience to experience it."

Allu Sirish, the film's lead, concluded, "I had doubts about 'Buddy,' but after seeing the trailer, I'm confident. This is not a regular film; it's fresh and different. The hero of this movie is the teddy bear, not me."

"Buddy" promises to be an adventurous action movie with a unique twist, and its grand release on July 26 is eagerly awaited.







