Bullet song's lyrical video from 'The Warrior' movie creates buzz

These days lyrical videos are creating noise on social media and YouTube. Be it the title song, romantic single or the break-up number, the makers are unveiling a glimpse of the lead actors along with adding a few BTS images to the video to treat the audience! Off late Tollywood's young hero Ram Potheneni's "Bullet" song lyrical video from his upcoming movie 'The Warrior' has created a buzz on social media! Being a multilingual movie, Kollywood's ace actor Simbu has crooned it and made it go viral among movie goers!



The makers dropped both Tamil and Telugu lyrical videos of the song. Silambarasan crooned it in both languages and showcased the magic of his powerful voice through this romantic number. Even Haripriya also showed off her magic through her voice and made it trend on music charts and playlists. As usual, Shree Mani's lyrics and Devi Sri Prasad's amazing composition took the song to the next level. The video showcased lead actors Ram and Krithi Shetty in complete western appeals and they are seen shaking their legs under Shekar master's guidance. Ram rocked the floor with his awesome dance moves and stole the hearts with his handsome appeal! Simbu also rocked in the video showcasing his amazing singing skills. Even the group pics of the lead actor with his whole team are also seen in the video!

Speaking about the movie, 'The Warrior' is being helmed by N Lingusamy and it is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Along with Ram and Krithi, even Ashi Pinishetty, Akshara Gowda, Bharatiraja, Chirag, Redin and Nadhiya are roped in to play the prominent characters. Rocking music director Devi Sri Prasad is all set to tune the songs while Naveen Nooli will handle the editing part. The Warrior movie will hit the theatres on 14th July, 2022.