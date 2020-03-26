Buzz: Anushka to team up with Kamal Haasan for the sequel of Raghavan

It has been a long time since we saw Anushka Shetty on the big screen. Her last film was 2018 horror-thriller Bhaagamathie. She is currently prepping up for the release of his next film Nishabdham. Meanwhile, we now hear that Anushka will soon pair up with Kamal Haasan in the sequel of Vettaiyadu Vilayadu. Directed by Gautham Menon, this film got dubbed into Telugu as Raghavan.

Both Tamil and Telugu versions have become successful ventures at the box office. According to the sources, Gautham Menon is now planning to helm a sequel for it. Kamal Haasan will reprise his lead role in the sequel as well. Anushka will enter as the franchise as the leading lady of this second part. The first part featured Kamilini Mukherjee and Jyothika as the female leads. Currently, Anushka is in talks for the film and an official announcement will be out once she signs the dotted lines.