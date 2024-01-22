‘Captain Miller’ has universal appeal: Director Arun Matheswaran

Dhanush's blockbuster Tamil film, "Captain Miller," is all set to captivate Telugu audiences as it gears up for release on January 26th. Produced by Satya Jyothi Films, with Asian Cinemas and Suresh Productions handling the Telugu release, the film has already enjoyed massive success in Tamil Nadu.

In a recent interaction with Hans India, the director shed light on the film's inception, revealing that the idea for "Captain Miller" took root a decade ago. The narrative centers around an Indian soldier in the British Army, and after completing the script, Dhanush was identified as the perfect fit for the titular role. The director praised Dhanush's phenomenal performance, emphasizing the actor's versatility.

Addressing the storyline, the director shared that "Captain Miller" is an emotional tale with only 40% of the film dedicated to action. The rest, he mentioned, unfolds as a gripping drama that delves into the character's journey, promising relatable characters and a compelling narrative.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, carefully selected to complement the storyline. Shiva Rajkumar, known for his iconic performances, was chosen for his gravitas and suitability for a key character. Sundeep Kishan, a long-time friend of the director, was enlisted for the role of Captain Rafiq, showcasing his tremendous acting skills. Priyanka Arul Mohan was cast in the rustic role of Velmathi, impressing with her professionalism and surprise element.

The director expressed gratitude to GV Prakash for his exceptional work as the music director, particularly for the impactful background score. The challenging aspect of recreating the 1930s and 40s ambiance without studio scenes was addressed by the art director, Ramalingam.

Reflecting on the production journey, the director highlighted his positive working experience with Satya Jyothi Films, commending their support and backing for the film. The Telugu release by Asian Cinemas and Suresh Productions was met with enthusiasm, with the director expressing confidence that their collaboration would result in a successful release.

In closing, the director extended an invitation to the Telugu audience, describing "Captain Miller" as a universal story about the oppressed fighting for freedom and self-respect. He believes the film's theme will resonate strongly with Telugu viewers, promising an engaging and relatable cinematic experience.








