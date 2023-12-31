‘Captain Miller’ Telugu release in dilemma

The much-awaited movie "Captain Miller," starring Dhanush in the lead role, is set for a theatrical release in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi versions on January 12, 2024. However, the Telugu version's release date is yet to be officially announced.

While the Tamil states are gearing up for a Sankranthi season release, uncertainty surrounds the Telugu release, with questions arising about whether it will be on a different date or if the producers are considering a direct OTT release.

The film features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead and also stars Shiv Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Niveditha Sathish, John Kokken, Vijayakan, and Edward Sonnenblick of RRR fame in key roles. Produced by SendhilThyagaraj and Arjun Thygarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films, the movie has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Fans are eagerly awaiting official updates on the Telugu release date.



