‘Carmeni Selvam’ set for grand Tamil–Telugu release on April 3

The upcoming bilingual film Carmeni Selvam is gearing up for a grand theatrical release in both Tamil and Telugu on April 3, 2026. The film brings together a strong ensemble of talented performers and promises a powerful story rooted in the struggles of an ordinary man navigating modern life.

The movie features acclaimed actor Samuthirakani in the lead role, and the film is expected to showcase him in a completely different avatar from his usual performances. Known for his impactful acting, Samuthirakani is said to deliver a path-breaking performance that highlights the emotional and moral conflicts faced by his character.

The cast also includes Gautham Vasudev Menon in a pivotal role. Popular actresses Abinaya and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli have been roped in to bring emotional depth and intensity to the story.

Produced by Pathway Productions, the makers recently announced an important partnership with PVR INOX Pictures as the film’s official theatrical distribution partner. With this collaboration, the film is expected to reach a wider audience across the country.

Directed by Ram Chakri, Carmeni Selvam revolves around the journey of Selvam, a principled car driver who faces the pressures and moral dilemmas of the modern world. What begins as a reflective monologue of a common man gradually unfolds into a gripping drama that explores the fragile line between honesty and survival.

The film’s first-look poster has already sparked curiosity among audiences, and the team is now preparing to raise the excitement further with the release of the teaser soon.

Speaking about the project, director Ram Chakri shared that the story belongs to the common man and expressed happiness that it will reach audiences in both Tamil and Telugu through a wide theatrical release.