2-day workshop on quantum materials commences

Kurnool:The Department of Sciences at Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Kurnool (IIITDM Kurnool) is hosting a two-day workshop titled “Quantum Materials: Fundamentals and Applications” on March 6 and 7 at its campus in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The programme has been organised on Friday to promote academic discussions and knowledge sharing on the rapidly advancing field of quantum materials and their technological applications.

The workshop is being conducted under the Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR) initiative of a Core Research Grant (CRG) project supported by the Department of Science and Technology and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation.

The initiative aims to encourage collaboration between premier research institutions and nearby colleges by providing a platform for faculty members and researchers to engage with cutting-edge scientific developments.

During the two-day event, experts will deliver lectures and interactive sessions covering fundamental principles of quantum materials, emerging research directions, and their applications in next-generation technologies. The discussions will particularly focus on areas such as quantum computing, advanced electronic devices, and innovative material systems that are expected to play a crucial role in the future of science and technology.