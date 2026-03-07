‘Women’s empowerment strengthens society’

Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja stated that when women are given leadership opportunities, positive transformation takes place in society. She addressed a symposium titled ‘Rights, Justice and Action for All Women and Girls’ that was organised on Friday at Vignan’s University, Vadlamudi of Guntur district, to mark International Women’s Day.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Rayapati Sailaja said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had set a target last year to create one lakh women entrepreneurs within a year as part of the women’s empowerment initiative, and the target had been successfully achieved. She added that the government is implementing several incentive programmes to encourage women to enter the business sector. She stressed that women can secure justice only when they are aware of their rights. She noted that trust in society grows when the judicial system functions responsibly and transparently and educational institutions and law students should play a key role in creating legal awareness and guiding people who need support. The chairperson also expressed concern over the rising harassment of women on digital platforms and advised women to remain vigilant about cybercrimes. She emphasised strict implementation of the POSH Act and effective functioning of Internal Complaints Committees in workplaces.

Faculty members, legal experts, and students participated in the symposium and discussed women’s rights andlegal protections.