Plea to honour Settibalija leader

Chairman of State Settibalija Welfare and Development Corporation Kudupudi Sattibabu met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati on Friday and submitted a representation seeking measures to honour Settibalija community leader late Dommeti Venkata Reddy. Sattibabu requested the Chief Minister to install a 15-foot bronze statue of Dommeti Venkata Reddy at his birthplace in Bodasakurru near Amalapuram. He also urged the government to name the bridge constructed near Bodasakurru after the community leader as a mark of respect for his contribution to social reform.

In the representation, Sattibabu further appealed to the government to officially organise the birth anniversary celebrations of Dommeti Venkata Reddy on March 23 every year by issuing a government order. He explained that Dommeti Venkata Reddy had played a pioneering role in 1920s by founding Settibalija Association and laying the foundation for social awareness and unity within the community. Recognising his services at the government level would bring honour to the entire community, he said.

Former Minister Pitani Satyanarayana and representatives of the corporation were also present during the meeting with the Chief Minister. Sattibabu later stated that the CM responded positively to the requests mentioned in the representation.

He also said that along with Labour Minister Vasanmsetty Subhash, he met Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and submitted the same representation seeking recognition for Dommeti Venkata Reddy. According to Sattibabu, the Deputy CM assured them that the issues raised in the representation would be examined and appropriate steps would be taken.