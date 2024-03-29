Casting director Panchami Ghavrisays collabs among female actors are ‘empowering’

Panchami Ghavri, the casting director of the upcoming Bollywood film "Crew," has expressed her dismay at the persistent misconceptions surrounding women working together in the film industry. Despite prevalent stereotypes, Ghavri emphasized that collaboration among female actors is not only feasible but also immensely empowering.

Ghavri voiced her disappointment over the existing misconceptions, highlighting the stark contrast with the reality of female collaboration. She underscored the empowering nature of women coming together to work on a project, challenging the notion that such collaborations are hindered by rivalry or discord.

Discussing the casting for "Crew," which features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in leading roles, Ghavri expressed gratitude for assembling a trio of formidable actresses. From the seasoned expertise of Tabu to the vibrant talent of Kriti, each actress brings a distinct flair to the film, enriching its narrative tapestry.

Ghavri emphasized that the selection process prioritized not only the suitability of actors for their respective roles but also their passion for storytelling. Each actor was chosen based on their talent, professionalism, and dedication to the project, ensuring a cohesive and impactful ensemble.

Reflecting on the film's successful opening numbers, Ghavri expressed elation at being part of a female-centric Bollywood project that has garnered such positive reception. She credited the film's impressive performance to the collective effort and dedication of everyone involved in its creation.

Looking ahead, Ghavri expressed her hope that audiences will embrace "Crew" with the same enthusiasm and appreciation that went into its making. With anticipation running high, Ghavri is proud to have contributed to bringing the project to fruition and eagerly awaits the audience's response to the film.







