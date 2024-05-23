Cate Blanchett faces backlash for calling herself 'Middle Class' at Cannes 2024

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett has recently found herself at the center of a social media storm after referring to herself as ‘middle class’ despite her estimated $95 million fortune. The Oscar-winning actress made this remark during a United Nations press conference at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, sparking widespread debate and mockery online.

During the press conference, Blanchett discussed her role as a UN goodwill ambassador and her efforts to give refugee filmmakers a platform. She stated, "I'm white, I'm privileged, I'm middle class, and I think, you know, one can be accused of having a bit of a white saviour complex, but to be perfectly honest, my interaction with the refugees in the field and also in resettled environments has totally changed my perspective on the world."



Blanchett has long been an advocate for humanitarian causes, expressing her deep gratitude for the experiences and interactions she's had through her work. She emphasised, "I've met some extraordinary people with extraordinary creative talents and amazing perspectives," urging others with influence to engage in meaningful dialogue with those less fortunate.



Despite Blanchett's well-meaning statements, her self-description as "middle class" did not sit well with many netizens. Social media users quickly took to platforms like Twitter and Instagram to voice their disbelief and criticism.



One user commented, "You think you're middle class, Cate Blanchett?" Another added, "I love Cate Blanchett, but in what world is she 'middle class'? She's been in two major franchises and is worth an estimated $90 million." Another pointed out, "Under no circumstances is a net worth of $95 million middle class."



While many were quick to mock, there were those who defended Blanchett's comments. Some suggested that her reference to being "middle class" might be relative, considering her position within the entertainment industry. Compared to billionaire figures in showbiz, Blanchett's fortune might seem modest.

