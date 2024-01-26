Celebrate National Cleanliness Day with Lavanya Tripathi and Abhignya Vuthaluru at YMCA Beach

In a unique blend of reel and real-life commitment to cleanliness, actors Lavanya Tripathi and Abhignya Vuthaluru, known for their roles in the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar Specials series "Miss Perfect," will lead a massive cleaning drive at YMCA Beach on January 28th, starting from 7:30 AM in collaboration with the local NGO Vizag Volunteers. The campaign is being launched to mark the upcoming National Cleanliness Day on January 30 and will be carried on for 4 weekends.



"Miss Perfect" follows the story of Lavanya Rao, a meticulous management consultant portrayed by Lavanya Tripathi. Known for her cleanliness, Lavanya's life takes a hilariously unexpected turn, leading to a comical cat-and-mouse game that promises to captivate audiences.

While the cleanliness drive event commemorates National Cleanliness Day it also underscores Disney+ Hotstar's commitment to delivering unparalleled storytelling experiences. In collaboration with Annapurna Studios, this cinematic masterpiece is poised to enchant audiences worldwide, providing an enthralling journey into a world filled with love and laughter.

As an ambassador of cleanliness, Lavanya Tripathi embodies the spirit of hygiene and environmental stewardship. Her dedication to cleanliness resonates with the theme of her character Lavanya Rao.

Let's come together to make a difference and celebrate National Cleanliness Day in style!