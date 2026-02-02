Celebrities rally behind ‘Barabar Premistha’ release

The team of ‘Barabar Premistha’ held a grand pre-release event ahead of the film’s theatrical launch, with several prominent guests extending their support and wishing success for the youthful entertainer. Starring Attitude Star Chandra Hass in the lead, the film is directed by Sampath Rudra and presented by Kakarla Satyanarayana. It is produced by Geda Chandu, Gayatri Chinny, and AVR under the banners of CC Creations and AVR Movie Wonders. Miss India finalist Meghna Mukherjee plays the female lead, while Arjun Mahi, known for ‘Ishtamga’, appears as the antagonist. The film is all set for a grand release in theatres on February 6.

The pre-release event, held on Sunday (February 1), was attended by chief guests Jayanth C. Paranjee, JD Chakravarthy, and Aadi Saikumar, along with the film’s cast and crew. The evening was filled with appreciation for the team’s efforts and confidence that the film would connect strongly with audiences.

Speaking at the event, Chandra Hass expressed gratitude for the support he has received. He said he has always admired filmmakers like Jayanth C. Paranjee and actors like Aadi Saikumar, whom he considers an inspiration. Thanking his father Prabhakar for constant encouragement, he added that the film has been made with complete sincerity. He promised that ‘Barabar Premistha’ would keep viewers engaged throughout with numerous twists and an engaging narrative. He also praised director Sampath Rudra for presenting him in a new and impactful way.

Aadi Saikumar extended his heartfelt wishes to Chandra Hass, recalling his association with Prabhakar during ‘Next Nuvve’. He appreciated Chandra Hass’ dedication and hard work and said he hopes ‘Barabar Premistha’ becomes a major breakthrough in the young actor’s career. He urged audiences to watch the film in theatres and support the team.

Veteran director Jayanth C. Paranjee said the title ‘Barabar Premistha’ reflects confidence and attitude, perfectly matching Chandra Hass’ personality. He praised the film’s music, performances, and direction, expressing strong belief that it would emerge as a big hit.

JD Chakravarthy also conveyed his best wishes, applauding Prabhakar’s inspiring journey and encouraging audiences not to miss the film. Director Sampath Rudra shared that the film has a Telangana backdrop and a gripping climax that will leave a lasting impression. He thanked the producers and music director RR Dhruvan for their contributions.

Meghna Mukherjee said she is grateful for the opportunity and described her role as memorable. Arjun Mahi, Pooja Bedi, and the producers echoed similar sentiments, appreciating the team’s collective effort and expressing confidence in the film’s success.

With positive buzz, energetic performances, and strong backing from industry veterans, ‘Barabar Premistha’ is gearing up to entertain audiences when it hits theatres on February 6.