Chad Michael Murray ‘grateful’ to be ‘humbled’ after early 2000s fame

Los Angeles: Actor Chad Michael Murray, who rose to stardom in the early 2000s with popular television shows such as One Tree Hill and Dawson’s Creek, has reflected on his rapid ascent to fame, admitting he struggled to navigate the sudden spotlight and is now grateful for the humbling experiences that followed.

Speaking on the Like A Farmer podcast, Murray opened up about the whirlwind years at the height of his popularity and how he embraced fame without fully understanding its consequences.

“I grabbed the bull by the horns and was like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s go have some fun.’ And we did. We had a lot of fun. And do I look back and have a lot of regret? Of course. What a crazy time. I’m so grateful there were no camera phones around,” he said.

The actor, who also appeared in Gilmore Girls, shared that he learned more about himself through making mistakes than he would have if his career had continued on an uninterrupted upward trajectory.

“Because if I would have continued to keep winning, I think I probably would have destroyed myself. I don’t think winning was the answer at that time. I think God was like, ‘All right, let’s back off. Let’s back the trolley down. You need to be humbled just a bit.’ I’m grateful for it,” he said.

Murray added that he has no regrets about finding fame at a young age, as he believes the journey has shaped him into the person he is today.

The Freakier Friday actor said that even if he had the chance to rewrite his past, he would not change a thing.

“If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t change a thing, and the only reason I say that is because I wouldn’t have my wife and kids. I wouldn’t be where I am. I probably wouldn’t have found the Lord. I probably wouldn’t be as grateful as I am to go to work on a daily basis,” he said.

Murray has previously spoken about how difficult it was to cope with constant public attention during his formative years in the industry. He revealed that there was a time when he considered walking away from acting altogether.

“There was a moment where I was quitting. I was done. I just couldn’t do it anymore. It was because, when you’re 18 to 25, these formidable years where you’re really cutting your teeth on life experiences and your brain isn’t fully developed, you make mistakes,” he said.

Reflecting on those years, he added that it is often hard to gain perspective when dealing with intense pressure at such a young age.

“We still make mistakes when we’re grown-ups, but it’s hard to see past those moments when you’re not adult enough to understand the scenarios that you’re in,” Murray said.

The actor’s candid reflections have resonated with fans, offering an honest look at the challenges of early fame and the importance of personal growth beyond the spotlight.