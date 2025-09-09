Live
‘Champion’ introduces Anaswara Rajan
Young hero Roshan is currently busy shooting for his latest film ‘Champion’. National Award winner Pradeep Advaitham is directing the period sports drama, which is presented by Zee Studios and jointly produced by Swapna Cinemas, Anandi Art Creations, and Concept Films. The first look and teaser glimpses of ‘Champion’ have already created huge buzz, and now the makers have revealed the heroine of the film.
Swapna Cinemas has always been at the forefront of introducing fresh talent to Telugu cinema. Mrunal Thakur, who made her Telugu debut with the blockbuster ‘Seetha Rama’, is a prime example. She is now among the busiest actresses in the industry. Continuing that tradition, the production house is introducing talented Malayalam actress Anaswara Rajan in ‘Champion’.
On the occasion of her birthday, the first look poster of Anaswara as Chandrakala was released. She looked stunning in a traditional retro-style outfit, complete with bangles and vermilion. The poster clearly suggests that Chandrakala will be a character who creates a strong impact in the story.
The film boasts a top technical crew, with cinematography by R. Madhi, music composed by Mickey J. Meyer, and art direction by Thota Tarani.
Additional cast and crew details of ‘Champion’ will be announced soon.