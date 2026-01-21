Nitin Nabin takes charge as BJP chief

New Delhi: Nitin Nabin, the youngest ever, on Tuesday took charge as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the senior leaders present on the occasion.He is a five-term MLA and emerged as the sole candidate in the race, making him the youngest leader to hold the top position in the party’s history.

PM Modi felicitated Nitin Nabin after handing him the certificate of election as BJP national president at the party headquarters in Delhi. Outgoing BJP national president JP Nadda, along with Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari, also congratulated the newly elected president.

Addressing party leaders and workers, Nadda congratulated the new president and said that Nitin Nabin, have taken on the responsibility as the 12th National President of such a great party. Reflecting on recent electoral performances, he added, “The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections did not meet our expectations.

"These results surprised not only the party but also the general public. A sense of disappointment arose among the country’s voters, and a feeling of resentment developed. The voters resolved that in upcoming elections, they would give their full support to Modi ji and work to further the party’s progress.”

Deputy Commissioner K Laxman, who acted as the Returning Officer for the election, announced that 37 sets of nomination papers backing Nabin, including endorsements from Prime Minister Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Puri, and outgoing president JP Nadda, were found valid. Chief Ministers and state BJP presidents from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, and Delhi, also submitted nominations in his favour.

The election followed an extensive internal process that began at the grassroots and moved to the national level. The national president poll was held after 30 of the 36 state BJP units elected their presidents, fulfilling the requirement for the party’s electoral college. Nitin Nabin was appointed national working president on December 14, 2025, signalling the high command’s choice for the top position.