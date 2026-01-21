Modi flags textile sector as biggest job engine of decade

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spotlighted Minister Giriraj Singh’s assessment of India’s textile sector, underscoring the government’s push to transform the traditional industry into a future-ready, job-creating growth engine anchored in Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Sharing Singh’s write-up, the Prime Minister said in a social media post, policy interventions such as PM MITRA Parks, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and a series of new Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) are driving the next wave of employment and exports.

“In this article, Minister Giriraj Singh outlines the rise of India’s textile sector from a legacy industry to a powerful, job-creating, people-centric engine of growth,” the Prime Minister said in his post on handle X, adding that the reforms are opening up new global markets and strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity

Singh, the Minister for Textiles, said the sector is poised to emerge as the biggest job creator of the decade under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. “Key growth drivers include doubling of per capita textile consumption, an export surge powered by FTAs opening new global markets, sustainability-led growth creating fresh opportunities for the handicrafts and handlooms sector, and technology and innovation transforming productivity and value chains,” he said.

Describing textiles as central to inclusive development, Singh stressed that the industry is no longer confined to its legacy status. “Textiles are no longer a legacy sector. It is a future-ready engine of inclusive, sustainable and women-led growth, strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat and accelerating Viksit Bharat,” he said.

The government has positioned textiles as a priority sector given its labour-intensive nature and its capacity to absorb large-scale employment, particularly for women. Initiatives such as PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Parks aim to create world-class infrastructure by integrating the entire value chain, from fibre to fabric to finished goods, while the PLI scheme incentivises scale, innovation and competitiveness in man-made fibres and technical textiles.

In parallel, India’s expanding network of FTAs is expected to give textile and apparel exporters preferential access to key markets, boosting exports and attracting investment. Sustainability-focused measures and support for handlooms and handicrafts are also being pitched as pathways to preserve traditional skills while creating new livelihood opportunities.