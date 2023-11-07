Chandra Bose's Lyrics For 'Ala Ninnu Cheri' Are Amazing: Music Director Subhash Anand

Songs play a crucial role in any movie's success. Music is the life of films that fall under the genre of love stories. The upcoming film 'Ala Ninnu Cheri' starring Dinesh Tej, Hebah Patel, and Payal Radhakrishna is a feel-good love story. Subhash Anand has given the music for this film presented by Kommalapati Sridhar under Viision Movie Makers banner. Director Maresh Shivan made this movie as a wholesome entertainer. The film is produced by Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar. While Oscar-winner Chandra Bose penned the songs, Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao took over the editing duties. Andrew is the cameraman for this film. King Solomon and Ramakrishna are the action choreographers. The film is going to be released on November 10th. Meanwhile, music director Subhash Anand interacted with the media.

The composer says, “I learned Carnatic and Western music. Till now I have done many films. But I’m waiting for the right break. I feel I’ll get that break with Ala Ninnu Cheri. Thanks to our producer for believing in me and giving me the chance. It was a pleasure to work with a legendary person like Chandra Bose. His lyrics for the movie are amazing.”

He’s all praise for the director. “Maresh Shivan has written a good story. I was waiting for a feel-good love story. This is such a story. My career will turn with this movie. I’m hoping to get a good name with this film. I want to provide good songs that will have scope for meaningful lyrics.”

Subhash says Ilayaraja, Devi Sri Prasad, and Haris Jayaraj Garu are his inspirations. “Ilayaraja's songs have such scope for lyrics. I feel like giving such music. I will give good music in any genre.”

The music director affirms, every song in Ala Ninnu Cheri is amazing. “I got a chance to compose each song in a different style. The songs will show Navarasas. The lyrics are amazing. Javed Ali, Mangli, Rahul Sipligunj, Ramya Behera, Simha, and Indravati Chauhan sang the songs brilliantly.”