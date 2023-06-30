Live
- Details of Komaram Bheem Asifabad Integrated District Collectorate Complex
- Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 30-06-2023
- Anil Kumar Yadav slams Lokesh, challenges him to contest against him
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 30-06-2023
- Ex-cricketer Ambati Rayudu tours Guntur dist, likely to enter politics soon
- Hyderabad: Bride gives birth a day after marriage
- Srikakulam: Government eyes promotion of coastal tourism
- DM&HO interacts with locals of Saripalle
- IPS officer hailing from AP appointed as Kerala DGP
- Guntur: AP failed to build all houses sanctioned, says BJP
‘Chandramukhi 2’ to be out in this festive season
Here’s the much-awaited announcement on star choreographer turned actor-director Raghava Lawrence’s highly-anticipated horror drama, “Chandramukhi 2.”...
Here’s the much-awaited announcement on star choreographer turned actor-director Raghava Lawrence’s highly-anticipated horror drama, “Chandramukhi 2.” The makers today announced that “Chandramukhi 2” will be having a pan-Indian release during the upcoming Vinayaka Chaturthi festive season in September. The exact date of release will be announced in the coming days.
“Chandramukhi 2” marks the 65th directorial project of senior Tamil filmmaker P Vasu. The film also features Hindi actress Kangana Ranaut as the leading lady. Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani is the music director, while leading Tamil production house Lyca Productions has bankrolled the project with a huge budget.
The film is part of the Chandramukhi franchise. The first installment featured Superstar Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika and Nayanthara in lead roles. Released in the 2005, the film was a massive blockbuster in Tamil and Telugu.