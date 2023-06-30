‘Chandramukhi 2’ to be out in this festive season

Here’s the much-awaited announcement on star choreographer turned actor-director Raghava Lawrence’s highly-anticipated horror drama, “Chandramukhi 2.” The makers today announced that “Chandramukhi 2” will be having a pan-Indian release during the upcoming Vinayaka Chaturthi festive season in September. The exact date of release will be announced in the coming days.

“Chandramukhi 2” marks the 65th directorial project of senior Tamil filmmaker P Vasu. The film also features Hindi actress Kangana Ranaut as the leading lady. Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani is the music director, while leading Tamil production house Lyca Productions has bankrolled the project with a huge budget.

The film is part of the Chandramukhi franchise. The first installment featured Superstar Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika and Nayanthara in lead roles. Released in the 2005, the film was a massive blockbuster in Tamil and Telugu.