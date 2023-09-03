‘Chandramukhi 2’ trailer: Brings back the vibes of ‘Chandramukhi’

Renowned choreographer turned actor Raghava Lawrence will be next seen in “Chandramukhi 2,” which is the official sequel to Rajinikanth’s blockbuster horror flick “Chandramukhi.” P Vasu, who directed the first part is directing the sequel as well. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut played the female lead. Oscar winner MM Keeravani composed the tunes.

Today, the makers unveiled the theatrical trailer. Just like in “Chandramukhi,” a family enters a haunted bungalow, and mysterious things happen over there. What’s the backstory of the demon? What are the issues faced by the family? The answers will be found on the big screen. Raghava Lawrence plays a king as well as a typical mass hero in this flick.

Vadivelu is back again to entertain the audience with his histrionics. The trailer also showcases glimpses of Radhika Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Menon, Rao Ramesh, Mahima Nambiar, and others. The film is slated to release on September 15. Lyca Productions bankrolled this flick.



