Chandreshwar: A mythic thriller that dives deep into history and mystery

In a cinematic era where content is king, Chandreshwar rises as a mytho-thriller that tries to blend suspense, heritage, and spirituality into one gripping experience.Releasing alongside biggies like Kannappa, the film managed to spark curiosity with its Shiva-centric theme, intriguing promos, and music that promised depth. But does the film truly deliver on its promise? Here's our review.

Story:

The story begins with a hidden ancient temple said to lie beneath the Nandivarma hills, believed to house a mysterious treasure. MD Chakravarthy (Nizhalgal Ravi) sends an archaeological team led by Professor Bose (Bose Ravi) and Akhila (Aash Venkatesh) to the remote Chandragiri village. However, villagers strongly oppose their entry, citing past deaths linked to outsiders. With some persuasion, excavations begin—but only during daylight. As deaths resurface mysteriously after nightfall, Sub-Inspector Guru Varma (Suresh Ravi) arrives and starts his own investigation. As he uncovers ancient secrets and falls for Akhila, layers of truth unfold involving forgotten temples, cursed relics, and lost paths to the treasure. The story is a rollercoaster of revelations, packed with twists right till the end.

Performances:

Suresh Ravi is impressive as the calm yet fierce cop, leading the investigation with conviction. Aash Venkatesh shines as Akhila, portraying both intellectual depth and emotional vulnerability. The supporting cast, including Nizhalgal Ravi and Bose Ravi, stay true to their roles, adding authenticity to the unfolding mystery.

Technicalities:

Director GV Perumal Vardhan deserves credit for meticulous research and storytelling that touches upon Sanatana Dharma without being preachy. The film’s standout is its background score, which elevates every key moment—particularly the Shiva anthem, which gives literal goosebumps. Cinematography captures the ancient landscapes and eerie atmospheres beautifully. The visuals of forgotten temples and shadowy forests are particularly compelling. Editing could have been tighter in the first half, but the pace picks up eventually. Production values are solid and in sync with the film’s historical and spiritual narrative.

Analysis:

The interweaving of archaeological intrigue with mythology makes Chandreshwar stand apart. Key episodes—such as the Nandivarma arc, four secret treasure paths, and the invisible sword—are major highlights. A stronger second half and more known faces could have boosted its mass appeal. Still, for audiences seeking substance and suspense, this film is a satisfying experience. If marketed smartly, Chandreshwar could evolve from a dark horse into a box office winner. It’s more than just a movie—it’s a mysterious journey into India’s mythic soul.

Review: 3/5