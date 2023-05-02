Chatrapathi Trailer: Bellamkonda Sreenivas Promise An Intense Action Thriller Along With Nushratt Bharucha

It is all known that Tollywood’s young actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is making his Bollywood debut with Prabhas’s Chatrapathi remake. Being VV Vinayak directorial, it is filled with complete action elements. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer and showcased a glimpse of Shivaji aka Sreenivas rise as a leader.

Along with the makers, even Sreenivas also shared the trailer on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, “Aa raha hai, CHATRAPATHI! Written by #VijayendraPrasad, directed by #VVVinayak #Chatrapathi in cinemas on 12th May. @Nushrratt @bhagyashree123 SharadK7 @PenMovies #JayantilalGada”.

Even the makers also wrote, “He’s strong, he’s fierce and he’s here to stand for the right! He’s #Chatrapathi #ChatrapathiTrailer Out now: https://youtu.be/6Q0P8KBOt4c Written by #VijayendraPrasad, directed by #VVVinayak.”

Going with the trailer, it showcases how antagonist Sharad Kelkar tortures the bonded labours of Vishapatnam and emotionally blackmails them being the leader of that area. But Shivaji aka Sreenivas who gets separated from his mother and brother in his childhood, stands for his people and starts killing the deadly antagonists who torture the bonded labours. Senior actress Bhagyasree is seen as Shivaji’s mother while Nushrat helps him in finding her through her resources. On the whole, the trailer is filled with intense and emotional elements promising a complete action thriller.

Chatrapathi is directed by VV Vinayak who helmed the original one. It is produced by Jayantilal Gada under the Pen Studios banner. It has glam doll Nushrratt Bharuccha as the lead actress. This movie ensemble cast of Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Shivam Patil, Swapnil, Ashish Singh, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika and Jason.

It will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023…