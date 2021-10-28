Check Out The Movies And Shows Releasing In November, 2021

We are just two months away from bidding adieu to the 2021 year… Well, we almost lost 4-5 months in this year when it comes to the film industry. Thus, post lockdown from October the movies started hitting the theatres. When we speak about November month, as Diwali festival is on 4th, a few Tollywood and Bollywood movies eyed on this big date. So, we have listed down the movies and OTT shows which are releasing this month.

Kollywood

Jai Bhim





Release Date: 2nd November, 2021



Star Cast: Suriya, Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Lijomol Jose, Rao Ramesh and K. Manikandan

Director: T. J. Gnanavel

Genre: Legal Drama

Bollywood

Sooryavanshi





Release Date: 5th November, 2021



Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Director: Rohit Shetty

Genre: Action Drama

Bunty Aur Bubli 2





Release Date: 19th November, 2021



Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh

Director: Varun V Sharma

Genre: Crime-Comedy drama

Satyameva Jayate





Release Date: 26th November, 2021



Star Cast: John Abraham (triple role), Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni

Director: Milap Zaveri

Genre: Vigilante action film

Antim: The Final Truth





Release Date: 26th November, 2021



Star Cast: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma

Director: Mahesh Manjrekar

Genre: Action thriller movie

Tollywood

Lakshya













Release Date: 12th November, 2021

Star Cast: Naga Shaurya, Ketika Sharma and Jagapathi Babu

Director: Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi

Genre: Sports drama

Pushpaka Vimanam

















Release Date: 12th November, 2021

Star Cast: Anand Devarakonda, Geetha Saini and Saanve Megghana

Director: Damodara

Genre: Concept-based movie

OTT releases of Already released movies in theatres…

Sridevi Soda Centre

Release Date: 4th November, 2021

Release Platform: Zee 5

Netflix

November 1

• 21 Jump Street

• 60 Days In (Season 6)

• A River Runs Through It

• Addams Family Values

• American Gangster

• An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf

• Angry Birds: Season 4 - Slingshot Stories

• Bella and the Bulldogs (Season 2)

• The Big Wedding

• Bram Stoker's Dracula

• Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas

• First Knight

• Forged in Fire (Season 7)

• Gather

• The General's Daughter

• It Follows

• Johnny Mnemonic

• JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

• Last Action Hero

• Moneyball

• Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

• My Dad's Christmas Date

• The Nightingale (2018)

• Total Recall (2012)

• Snakes on a Plane

• Stripes

• Tagged

• Te Ata

• Texas Rangers

• The Claus Family – NETFLIX FILM

November 2

• Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• Ridley Jones: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

November 3

• The Harder They Fall – NETFLIX FILM

• Lords of Scam – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 4

Catching Killers – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 5

• A Cop Movie – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• Big Mouth: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

• The Club – NETFLIX SERIES

• Glória – NETFLIX SERIES

• Love Hard – NETFLIX FILM

• Meenakshi Sundareshwar – NETFLIX FILM

• Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

• The Unlikely Murderer – NETFLIX SERIES

• We Couldn't Become Adults – NETFLIX FILM

• Yara – NETFLIX FILM

• Zero to Hero – NETFLIX FILM

November 6

Arcane – NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

November 7

Father Christmas is Back – NETFLIX FILM

November 9

• Swap Shop – NETFLIX SERIES

• Your Life Is a Joke – NETFLIX COMEDY

November 10

• Animal – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• Gentefied: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

• Passing – NETFLIX FILM

November 11

• Love Never Lies – NETFLIX SERIES

• Red Notice – NETFLIX FILM

November 12

Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)

November 13

Arcane – NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

November 14

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

November 15

• America's Next Top Model (Seasons 21, 22)

• Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game

• Lies and Deceit – NETFLIX SERIES

• Survivor (Season 16 & 37)

November 16

• Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest – NETFLIX FAMILY

• StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing – NETFLIX FAMILY

November 17

• Christmas Flow – NETFLIX SERIES

• Prayers for the Stolen – NETFLIX FILM

• The Queen of Flow: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

• Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)

• Tear Along the Dotted Line – NETFLIX SERIES

• Tiger King 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 18

• Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet – NETFLIX COMEDY

• Dogs in Space – NETFLIX FAMILY

• Lead Me Home – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star – NETFLIX FILM

November 19

• Blown Away: Christmas – NETFLIX SERIES

• Cowboy Bebop – NETFLIX SERIES

• Dhamaka – NETFLIX FILM

• Extinct – NETFLIX FAMILY

• Hellbound – NETFLIX SERIES

• Love Me Instead – NETFLIX FILM

• The Mind, Explained: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• Procession – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• tick, tick...BOOM! – NETFLIX FILM

November 20

Arcane – NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

New World – NETFLIX SERIES

November 22

• Outlaws – NETFLIX FILM

• Vita & Virginia

November 23

• Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

• Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast – NETFLIX FAMILY

November 24

• A Boy Called Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

• Bruised – NETFLIX FILM

• Robin Robin – NETFLIX FAMILY

• Selling Sunset: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

• True Story – NETFLIX SERIES

November 25

• F is for Family: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

• The raunchy and nostalgic animated comedy returns for a fifth season.

• Super Crooks – NETFLIX SERIES

November 26

• A Castle For Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

• Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• Green Snake – NETFLIX FILM

• Light the Night – NETFLIX SERIES

• School of Chocolate – NETFLIX SERIES

• Spoiled Brats – NETFLIX FILM

November 28

Elves – NETFLIX SERIES

November 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 30

• Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist – NETFLIX FAMILY

• Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories – NETFLIX FAMILY

• Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical – NETFLIX FAMILY

• Coming Home in the Dark

• More the Merrier – NETFLIX FILM

• The Summit of the Gods – NETFLIX FILM

Disney+ Hotstar

November 3

• Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)

• Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)

• Photo Ark (S2)

• Storm Rising (S1)

• Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 109 "Scutwork"

November 5

• Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

• Jingle All The Way

• Jingle All The Way 2

• Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)

• Santa Buddies

• The Search For Santa Paws

• Snow Buddies

• Space Buddies

• X-Men: First Class

November 10

• Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 7 episodes)

• Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 110 "Aloha – The Goodbye One"

November 12 (Disney+ Day)

• Feast (Short)

• Frozen Fever (Short)

• Get A Horse! (Short)

• Jungle Cruise

• Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

• All-New Short From The Simpsons

• Paperman (Short)

• Tangled Ever After (Short)

• The Little Matchgirl (Short)

• The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)

• Tick Tock Tale (Short)

• Ciao Alberto (Short) – Disney+ Day Premiere

• Entrelazados – Season 1 (All Episodes Streaming)

• Home Sweet Home Alone – Disney+ Day Premiere

• Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special

• Olaf Presents – Season 1 (All Episodes Streaming)

• The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2 (Episodes 1-5)

• Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Documentary Special) – Disney+ Day Premiere

November 17

• Disney's Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)

• Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

• Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)

November 19

• A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa

• Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives

• Puppy For Hanukkah

• The Pixar Story

November 24

• Becoming Cousteau

• PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)

• Port Protection Alaska (S4)

• Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)

• Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)

• Hawkeye – 2-Episode Premiere

November 25

• The Beatles: Get Back – "Part 1"

• November 26

• Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

• Ernest Saves Christmas

• Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

• The Beatles: Get Back – "Part 2"

November 27

The Beatles: Get Back – "Part 3"

Amazon Prime

November 1

• 50/50 (2011)

• Alien (1979)

• Alien 3 (1992)

• Alien Resurrection (1997)

• Alien vs. Predator (2004)

• Alpha Dog (2005)

• American Assassin (2017)

• Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

• Bringing Down the House (2003)

• Casanova, Last Love (2021)

• Cast Away (2000)

• Children of Men (2006)

• Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

• Dan in Real Life (2007)

• Dead Poets Society (1989)

• Dragonball Evolution (2009)

• Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

• Eragon (2006)

• Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

• Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

• Hope Springs Eternal (2018)

• I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

• In Time (2011)

• It's Complicated (2009)

• Jane Eyre (2011)

• Jingle All the Way (1996)

• Jingle All the Way 2 (2014)

• Johnny English (2003)

• Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2002)

• Major Payne (1995)

• Meet Dave (2008)

• Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

• Predator 2 (1990)

• Rushmore (1999)

• Sleeping With the Enemy (1991)

• Snatch (2000)

• Stuck on You (2003)

• The Big Year (2011)

• The Black Dahlia (2006)

• The Constant Gardener (2005)

• The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

• The House Bunny (2008)

• The Nutty Professor (1996)

• The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

• Three Men and a Baby (1987)

• Undercover Brother (2002)

• Vanity Fair (2004)

• Vantage Point (2008)

• Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

• Wild Hogs (2007)

• Wimbledon (2004)

• Baking with Julia: Season 1

• Baptiste: Season 1

• Courage the Cowardly Dog: Season 1

• Family Business: Season 1

• Irresponsable: Season 1

• Ladies of the Law: Season 1

• Magellan: Season 1

• Mega Disasters: Season 1

• Native America: Season 1

• Noggin Knows: Season 1

• Power Book II: Ghost: Season 1

• Rectify: Season 1

• Red Road: Season 1

• The Lucy Show: Season 1

• The Restaurant: Season 1

• The Roy Rogers Show: Season 1

• Under Suspicion: Season 1

• Wheeler Dealers: Season 1

November 5

• The Electrical Life of Louis Wain — Amazon Original Movie (2021)

• Snowmance (2017)

• The Spruces And The Pines (2017)

• Pete the Cat — Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

• Tampa Baes — Amazon Original Series: Season 1

November 12

• Mayor Pete — Amazon Original Movie (2021)

• Finding You (2021)

• Always Jane — Amazon Original Series: Season 1

November 16

Beginners (2011)

November 19

• Everybody Loves Natti — Amazon Original Series: Season 1

• The Wheel of Time — Amazon Original Series: Season 1

November 20

Here Comes The Boom (2012)

November 24

• Hanna — Amazon Original Series: Season 3

• Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus — Amazon Original Special (2021)

November 26

Anni da cane (Dog Years) — Amazon Original Movie (2021)

November 29

Burning — Amazon Original Movie (2021)

So guys watch these movies and shows the coming month and enjoy your free time holding a plate of popcorn!!!