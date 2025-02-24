Chhaava Crosses Rs 300 Crore, Becomes One of Bollywood’s Fastest

Period drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, has reached a total box office collection of Rs 334.51 crore within ten days of release, solidifying its position among the fastest films to enter the Rs 300 crore club in Bollywood.

The historical film has achieved the milestone in ten days, placing it among Bollywood’s quickest earners. It follows Pushpa 2 (five days), Jawan (six days), Pathaan and Animal (seven days), Gadar 2 (eight days), and Stree 2 (nine days). It stands at par with Baahubali 2, although Prabhas’s epic earned a higher total in the same period.

With a strong second-weekend performance, Chhaava secured the second-highest second-weekend earnings for a Hindi film. Pushpa 2 leads with Rs 128 crore in its second weekend, while Chhaava collected Rs 109.23 crore over the same period.

The film earned Rs 41.1 crore on its second Sunday, showing a dip from the previous day’s earnings, possibly due to the India-Pakistan cricket match drawing audience attention.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

The film’s ten-day earnings are as follows:

- Day 1: Rs 33.1 crore

-Day 2: Rs 39.3 crore

- Day 3: Rs 49.03 crore

- Day 4: Rs 24.1 crore

- Day 5: Rs 25.75 crore

- Day 6: Rs 32.4 crore

- Day 7: Rs 21.6 crore

- Day 8: Rs 24.03 crore

- Day 9: Rs 44.1 crore

- Day 10: Rs 41.1 crore

Produced on a budget of Rs 130 crore, Chhaava has already generated a 137.5 per cent profit. It has also surpassed the profit margin of Kalki 2898 AD’s Hindi version, which stood at 156.5 per cent. The next target for the film is reaching the Rs 400 crore mark in India, which could be achieved in the coming days.