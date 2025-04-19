‘Chhorii 2’ took an emotional toll: Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on her struggles

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha recently opened up about her initial skepticism towards taking up Chhorii 2, revealing the emotional and psychological challenges she faced following the first installment. In a candid conversation with IANS, the actress admitted she was hesitant when director Vishal Furia approached her about preparing for the sequel even before the first film had released.

“From the first scene of the first part itself, the girl was continuously tortured and crying,” Nushrratt recalled. “I told Vishal Sir, ‘Chhorii hasn’t even released yet, and you’re already talking about part two? Please give me some time to breathe.’”

Known for her immersive acting style, Nushrratt shared that emotionally intense films like Chhorii demand a significant mental toll. “I live the film and the character until it's over. I want to say those dialogues, feel those emotions, and stay in that world. It becomes very heavy,” she explained. “I can’t stop being Nushrratt either, so juggling personal challenges alongside such a demanding role can really weigh you down. You need a break, you need to be light — no stress for a while.”

Nushrratt, who reprises her role in Chhorii 2, described her character’s journey into motherhood as one of the most profound experiences of her career. Unlike the physical transformation required for her pregnant character in the first film, embodying a mother’s emotional depth was an entirely different challenge.

“Playing a mother went much deeper than just looking the part,” she said. “It was emotionally one of the toughest roles I’ve taken on. I didn’t know where the line was—how much emotion was too much or too little. Thankfully, Vishal Sir guided me through it and helped me strike the right balance.”

With Chhorii 2 promising another intense narrative, Nushrratt’s performance is already being seen as one of the highlights to watch out for.