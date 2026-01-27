Chinmayi disagrees Chiranjeevi’s casting couch remarks, sparks industry-wide discussion

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s recent remarks on the casting couch issue have ignited a renewed debate within the film industry. His statement suggesting that the casting couch would not exist if women remained “strict and professional” received mixed responses, with several voices questioning the oversimplification of a deeply sensitive and systemic problem.

Singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi, known for her outspoken stance on workplace harassment, responded strongly to the comments. She asserted that the casting couch is a harsh reality in the film industry and not a fabricated narrative. According to Chinmayi, the issue has persisted for decades and has only intensified with time, making it impossible to dismiss or downplay.

While acknowledging that many senior artists from Chiranjeevi’s generation may have upheld respectful professional conduct, Chinmayi emphasised that the current industry environment is vastly different. She highlighted how power imbalances have enabled exploitative practices, particularly targeting newcomers and women without strong backing.

Chinmayi also questioned why some senior women in the industry have criticised the Me Too movement, calling it concerning that women themselves sometimes discourage others from speaking out. She noted that certain commonly used industry terms often carry implicit expectations, placing undue pressure on women under the guise of professionalism.

Sharing accounts she has come across, Chinmayi spoke of disturbing incidents where women reportedly locked themselves inside rooms to escape sexual advances. She also referred to instances involving inappropriate messages, coercive behaviour, and demands for sexual favours in exchange for work opportunities.

Reiterating her own experience, Chinmayi recalled being harassed by a senior composer despite her mother’s presence, clarifying that the incident was non-consensual and deeply traumatic. She concluded by stating that a dangerous mindset still exists, where some men believe offering work grants them entitlement over women, underscoring the urgent need for accountability and change within the industry.