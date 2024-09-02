Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Extend Loving Birthday Greetings to Pawan Kalyan

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 56th birthday on Monday, September 2, 2024. This year is particularly special, as it marks his first birthday as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

On this occasion, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan's elder brother, took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend his heartfelt wishes. Chiranjeevi acknowledged Pawan's leadership and dedication to the people of Andhra Pradesh, emphasizing the need for a leader like him during these crucial times.

Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Kalyan Babu, every year we celebrate your birthday, but this one is special. You have become the leader Andhra Pradesh needs, with your ethics, honesty, and commitment. You hold a permanent place in the hearts of the people. Miracles must happen, and only you can make them possible. Happy birthday, Durga Ayushman Bhava!"

https://x.com/KChiruTweets/status/1830441240355053741

Mega Power Star Ram Charan also joined in wishing Pawan Kalyan on his special day. He praised Pawan's relentless efforts to bring positive change to the lives of Andhra Pradesh's people. "Happiest Birthday to our Power Star @PawanKalyan garu ! Your strength, dedication, and compassion for those in need have always inspired me and many others too I am sure. Your selfless acts, your leadership, the dedicated focus on addressing the needs of the people advocating for social justice and striving to make a positive impact on the lives of the underprivileged in Andhra Pradesh is incredibly inspiring!! May God continue to guide and bless and give you more strength.. ," tweeted Ram Charan.

https://x.com/AlwaysRamCharan/status/1830431595179688299

This year, fans had planned grand celebrations for Pawan Kalyan's birthday, but due to the recent rains and floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the festivities were toned down. Despite the scaled-back celebrations, Pawan's fans remain enthusiastic about his work both on-screen and off.

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming films, ‘OG’ and ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu,’ were expected to have special updates on his birthday. However, due to the ongoing challenges in the region, the makers decided to postpone the announcements. Fans were eagerly awaiting a teaser from ‘OG’ and a special poster from ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu,’ but the release of these updates has been delayed.