Chiranjeevi Condemns Disgraceful Remarks by Konda Surekha, Calls for Respect and Accountability

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi has expressed deep disappointment over derogatory comments made by a woman minister about members of the film industry. Taking to Twitter, the megastar condemned the remarks, stating that it is unfortunate that celebrities often become soft targets due to their visibility.

I am extremely pained to see the disgraceful remarks made by an honourable woman minister. It is a shame that celebs and members of film fraternity become soft targets as they provide instant reach and attention. We as Film Industry stand united in opposing such vicious verbal… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 3, 2024

In his tweet, Chiranjeevi said, "I am extremely pained to see the disgraceful remarks made by an honourable woman minister. It is a shame that celebs and members of the film fraternity become soft targets as they provide instant reach and attention."

Chiranjeevi emphasized the unity within the film industry in opposing such verbal attacks, stating, "We as the Film Industry stand united in opposing such vicious verbal assaults on our members."

He further urged politicians to refrain from dragging unconnected individuals, especially women, into political disputes to gain points. "No one should stoop to this level for scoring political points by dragging unconnected people and more so women into their political slug fest and make distasteful fictional allegations," he added.

Highlighting the role of leaders in society, Chiranjeevi called for setting a better example, stating, "We choose our leaders to make the society a better place to live in, and not contaminate it by lowering the discourse. Politicians and people in honourable positions should set better examples."

He concluded by expressing hope that the concerned minister would withdraw the remarks, adding the hashtag #FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate to show the industry's collective stance against such attacks.

The tweet has garnered widespread support, with many applauding Chiranjeevi’s call for accountability and respect.