Lokesh seeks Centre’s support for AI-based skill mapping

Amaravati: Information & Technology and Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh has sought the Union government’s assistance for rolling out a comprehensive, AI-driven skill mapping exercise across the state.

Lokesh placed the request during a meeting with Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting covered a range of initiatives related to skill development, innovation, startups, and emerging technologies.

Lokesh briefed Vaishnaw on the state’s AI-powered skill portal developed to map workforce capabilities and align them with demands in various industries.

He explained that a pilot project was successfully conducted in Mangalagiri, and that, based on lessons learned, an AI-based interview system was introduced to address operational challenges. He requested the Centre’s support to scale the skill mapping exercise across Andhra Pradesh, to which the Union Minister responded positively.

Lokesh also sought the support of the MeitY Startup Hub for strengthening the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, describing it as a key platform for nurturing young entrepreneurs and startup founders in the state. He sought central assistance for establishing a Centre of Excellence for InnoXR, focusing on animation, augmented reality, virtual reality, and immersive technologies, under the AVGC-XR and WaveX framework, at the innovation hub.

In addition, the Minister appealed for central support to accelerate the adoption and expansion of artificial intelligence initiatives in Andhra Pradesh under the India AI Mission. The Union Minister assured Lokesh of the Centre’s cooperation in the proposed initiatives of the state, officials said.

Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu, Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, and other Members of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh participated.