Sivanath defends economy, pushes AP metro in LS

New Delhi: Countering Opposition claims of economic disorder, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Monday asserted in the Lok Sabha that India’s economic fundamentals remain robust under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Speaking during the debate on the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2025–26, he highlighted that foreign direct investment has crossed USD 81 billion, minimum support prices for major crops have risen by 50–70 per cent with record procurement benefiting farmers, and over 75 per cent of the defence capital budget is now reserved for Indian industry, boosting jobs and national security.

The MP noted that the supplementary demands cover 72 grants with an additional gross expenditure of Rs 1.32 lakh crore.

He pointed to the re‑appropriation of Rs 31,000 crore to the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers, mainly to strengthen the urea subsidy scheme.

Recalling Andhra Pradesh’s sudden surge in demand during the kharif season, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s intervention with the Union government ensured timely release of stocks by Union minister JP Nadda, safeguarding farmers’ interests.

On infrastructure, Sivanath said Rs 18,800 crore has been re‑appropriated to the ministry of road transport and highways, which built 10,660 km of highways in FY25, exceeding targets. He stressed the urgent need for metro rail projects in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, noting Andhra Pradesh is the only southern state without a metro system.

On education, he welcomed the Rs 1,303 crore allocation and strongly defended the PPP model for medical colleges, criticising YSRCP for opposing it despite approvals from the department of economic affairs, the National Medical Commission and the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health.

He said the model ensures government control, reservations, fee caps and access for Ayushman Bharat patients.

The MP said the supplementary grants reflect the government’s commitment to welfare, agriculture, infrastructure, education and health, and expressed confidence in India’s continued growth trajectory.

