CM pays tribute to Shamanur Shivashankarappa in Assembly

Belagavi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday paid rich tributes to senior legislator Shamanur Shivashankarappa, stating that the late leader played a pivotal role in the social, economic and educational development of Davanagere district.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly while supporting the condolence resolution moved in the House following Shivashankarappa’s demise, the Chief Minister recalled his long and impactful public life.

Shivashankarappa entered the Legislative Assembly at the age of 63 and went on to serve as an MLA six times. He was also elected once as a Member of Parliament and remained active in public life for several decades. He served as the president of the Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha and began his political journey in 1969 as a member of the Davanagere Municipal Council, later serving as its president.

Highlighting his contributions to education, Siddaramaiah said Shivashankarappa transformed Davanagere into an educational hub through the establishment of several institutions under the Bapuji Educational Centre, including engineering and medical colleges. As an entrepreneur, he left a lasting imprint across social, economic and educational sectors, the Chief Minister said. Recalling Shivashankarappa’s role in reviving the city’s identity, Siddaramaiah noted that when the textile sector began to decline, he gave Davanagere a distinct brand image. He also served as treasurer of the All India Congress Committee for a long period and earned the reputation of being an “ajathashatru” — a leader without enemies — owing to his cordial relations across political lines.

The Chief Minister shared personal memories, stating that whenever he visited Davanagere, he would stay at Shivashankarappa’s guest house and often dine at his residence at the latter’s insistence. He also recalled celebrating his own 75th birthday in Davanagere.

CM Siddaramaiah said Shivashankarappa was known for extending a helping hand during times of crisis and had spent over Rs 6 crore during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure oxygen supply. He also recalled that when he was Chief Minister earlier, Shivashankarappa had served as a minister in his Cabinet. During the 2016 Cabinet reshuffle, Shivashankarappa had requested that his son, S.S. Mallikarjun, be inducted as a minister, who is currently serving in the present Cabinet.

The Chief Minister said he had visited Shivashankarappa at the hospital about 15 days ago, but the veteran leader was not in a condition to speak. “With his passing, the state has lost a truly people-centric leader,” Siddaramaiah said, extending condolences to the bereavedfamily and millions of admirers, and praying that his soul rest in peace.