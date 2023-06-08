Live
- World Brain Tumor Day: Ten lesser-known symptoms that could point towards a diagnosis of brain tumor
- World Brain Tumor Day: Impact of Brain Tumor on Mental Health
- Campaign 'Amrit Generation’ Launched For Children Of 16 - 18 Years
- Stage Set For Pawan’s Poll Yatra
- IIT Kanpur, Silizium bagged MeitY's grant-in-Aid project for C2S programme
- Ranbir Kapoor to buy 10000 tickets of ‘Adipurush’ for underprivileged kids
- Hyderabad: Fish Prasadam to be distributed at Nampally Exhibition grounds tomorrow
- World Brain Tumor Day: Types, affects, symptoms & treatment
- Satya Sai Institute of Medical Sciences Awarded Environmental Management Award
- Chiranjeevi leaks some visuals and a bit song from “Bholaa Shankar”
Chiranjeevi leaks some visuals and a bit song from “Bholaa Shankar”
Highlights
Megastar Chiranjeevi is famous in giving leaks to his fans. It happened previously in many cases. Fans named it “Chiru leaks.” Now, Megastar leaks a...
Megastar Chiranjeevi is famous in giving leaks to his fans. It happened previously in many cases. Fans named it “Chiru leaks.” Now, Megastar leaks a song from his latest flick “Bholaa Shankar” directed by Meher Ramesh. The Sangeeth Song has all artists in it. The song is being choregraphed by Shekar master. “The song has the hook word of “Jaam Jaam Jajjanaka” and it is lokking like a complete energetic number.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS