Chiranjeevi leaks some visuals and a bit song from “Bholaa Shankar”

Megastar Chiranjeevi is famous in giving leaks to his fans. It happened previously in many cases. Fans named it “Chiru leaks.” Now, Megastar leaks a...

Megastar Chiranjeevi is famous in giving leaks to his fans. It happened previously in many cases. Fans named it “Chiru leaks.” Now, Megastar leaks a song from his latest flick “Bholaa Shankar” directed by Meher Ramesh. The Sangeeth Song has all artists in it. The song is being choregraphed by Shekar master. “The song has the hook word of “Jaam Jaam Jajjanaka” and it is lokking like a complete energetic number.



