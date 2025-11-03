Chiranjeevi’s ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ stylish climax shoot

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s most-awaited wholesome entertainer, ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu,’ directed by hit-machine Anil Ravipudi, also features Victory Venkatesh in a pivotal role. Venkatesh recently joined the team and received a warm welcome from Chiranjeevi on set. Produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, the movie is proudly presented by Smt. Archana.

Meanwhile, the team has begun filming a stylish climax action sequence featuring Chiranjeevi and a group of fighters in Hyderabad. Unlike a typical action scene, this sequence is designed with a unique and visually captivating approach to impress audiences across the board. Renowned choreographer Venkat Master is supervising the action, ensuring every moment exudes precision. With Chiranjeevi’s unmatched charisma and grace, combined with Anil Ravipudi’s signature touch, the film promises a perfect and memorable ending. Production work is progressing at a brisk pace.

Nayanthara plays the leading lady in the film, which also features an ensemble cast with VTV Ganesh in a crucial role.

Music sensation BheemsCeciroleo provides the music, with the first single ‘Meesala Pilla’ trending nationwide. Sameer Reddy handles cinematography, Tammiraju is the editor, and AS Prakash serves as the art director. The story is co-written by S. Krishna and G. Adi Narayana, with S. Krishna also serving as the executive producer.

‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ is gearing up to be one of the biggest attractions for Sankranthi 2026.