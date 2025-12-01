Chiranjeevi–Venkatesh song shoot elevates buzz around ‘MSVP Garu’

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming mass-and-family entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is rapidly becoming one of the most discussed Telugu films of the season. The film has already set the internet buzzing with its chartbuster first single Meesala Pilla, which has crossed 72 million views. Adding to the excitement is the rare casting coup—Chiranjeevi sharing screen space with Victory Venkatesh.

The makers have now begun shooting a lavish dance number featuring the two superstars together for the very first time. Filmed on a massive, vibrant set in Hyderabad, the track is designed as a colorful celebration filled with energy and spectacle. Composer Bheems Ceciroleo has crafted a pulsating dance number, while choreographer Vijay Polaki—who delivered the viral hit Meesala Pilla—is leading the choreography. With more than 500 dancers creating a carnival-like atmosphere, the song is expected to be a visual feast and a major highlight for fans.

The team is also preparing to unveil a romantic melody featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, who stars as the female lead. The ensemble cast includes VTV Ganesh in a key role.

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, the film features top technical talent, including cinematographer Sameer Reddy, editor Tammiraju, and art director AS Prakash. The story is co-written by S. Krishna and G. Adi Narayana.

With its grand scale, powerhouse cast, and rising musical momentum, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is shaping up to be one of the biggest attractions for Sankranthi 2026.