Chitrangda Singh praises Salman Khan’s instinctive acting

Actress Chitrangda Singh, who will next be seen alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming film Battle OfGalwan, has showered praise on the superstar, describing him as an instinctive performer whose vast experience effortlessly reflects on screen. Speaking about her experience of working with Salman, Chitrangda highlighted his unique approach to acting, which she believes sets him apart.

According to Chitrangda, Salman does not follow conventional preparation methods that many actors rely on. Instead, his understanding of a character evolves naturally and subconsciously. “With the kind of experience Salman has, he doesn’t need to sit in a room and prep. It’s something that happens organically for him,” she said, adding that his process is subtle yet deeply involved.

She further noted that the effort Salman puts into shaping a role often goes unnoticed. “He slowly becomes the character, and you don’t even realise how much work he has put into playing a certain part,” she explained. Chitrangda described him as an actor who consciously avoids predictable performances, choosing instead to approach scenes and emotions in an unexpected way.

“What makes him interesting is that he never plays a scene or emotion in a straightforward or predictable manner. That’s why watching him on screen never feels boring,” she added, calling his spontaneity on set refreshing and enjoyable.

Talking about Battle OfGalwan, the film is based on the real-life Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops on June 15, 2020, during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The violent hand-to-hand combat resulted in the loss of 20 Indian soldiers and marked the deadliest India–China confrontation in over four decades.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle OfGalwan is slated for a theatrical release on April 17.