Christina Applegate pinpoints likely source of Covid-19 infection

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Christina Applegate has revealed that she believes she contracted Covid-19 during a recent ‘Married With Children’ reunion event held in Los Angeles.

The 54-year-old actress reunited with her former co-stars Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal and David Faustino for An Evening with the Buntys at the Wiltern Theatre, attended by thousands of fans. Speaking on her MeSsy podcast with Jamie Lynn Sigler, Applegate said she was “certain” the infection occurred at the event, admitting she did not wear a mask and felt there were “so many germs” in the packed venue.

Recalling the evening, Applegate said the event lasted around an hour and involved a moderated question-and-answer session with the audience. While she enjoyed reconnecting with her former castmates, she described the experience as physically exhausting, particularly due to her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with in 2021.

She explained that the late-night timing took a toll on her health, noting that the show began at 7:30 pm, a time she now finds difficult due to fatigue associated with MS. Despite this, she said she was grateful for the warmth of the audience and cherished being with what she described as her “family”.

Applegate, who shares a 15-year-old daughter, Sadie, with her husband Martyn LeNoble, has previously spoken candidly about life after her diagnosis. In a recent podcast appearance with Kelly Ripa, she revealed that her daughter once told her she missed who her mother was before she became ill, a comment Applegate described as deeply painful but honest.

The actress said she, too, misses her former self, adding that her daughter remains her main motivation to keep going despite the physical and emotional challenges she faces.