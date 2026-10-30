Chunky Panday wishes his 'little big girl' Ananya Panday on her birthday, shares adorable father-daughter moments

Mumbai: Actor Chunky Panday penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his daughter, actress Ananya Panday, as she turned a year older on October 30.

Taking to his social media account, the actor shared a picture of himself with Ananya, capturing a special father-daughter moment during their visit to Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati darshan.

In the picture, Chunky and Ananya are seen posing for a selfie amid a massive crowd of devotees at the pandal. The Ganpati idol can be seen in the background. Chunky looked cheerful in a yellow kurta, while Ananya kept her look simple and elegant.

Sharing the photograph, he wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday my Little Big Girl @ananyapanday Wish You All The Love, Blessings and Happiness in the World"

Talking about Ananya, the actress shares a close bond with her father, and the two have often given fans glimpses of their fun equation.

One such memorable moment was at her cousin Alanna Panday's wedding celebrations in March 2023, when Ananya and Chunky set the dance floor on fire with their performance on the iconic song Saat Samundar Paar, from Chunky's 1992 film Vishwatma.

They were also joined by her cousin Ahaan Panday. The performance went viral on social media.

Ananya is Chunky and Bhavana Pandey's elder daughter. The couple also has a younger daughter, Rysa Panday.

Chunky, meanwhile, has enjoyed considerable popularity in the late 1980s and early 1990s, during his prime era. He featured in films such as Tezaab, Paap Ki Duniya, Vishwatma, Aankhen, Lootere and Parda Hai Parda.

He later reinvented himself as a comedy actor, becoming particularly popular as Aakhri Pasta in the Housefull franchise.

His popularity during his younger days was also recalled by filmmaker Farah Khan and actress Malaika Arora. Both revealed that Chunky was their first crush. Farah even admitted that she had befriended his wife, Bhavana, because she wanted to work with him.



