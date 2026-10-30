Invest in Telangana, double your profits

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has invited prospective domestic and global investors to invest in the fast-growing Telangana state and thereby become a partner in scripting history in the journey of the robust development of India’s youngest state. The Chief Minister appealed to industrialists to also share their best ideas for being introduced as new policies to take the state forward in economic development.

Participating in the ‘Invest Telangana Global Summit -2026’ curtain raiser in New Delhi on Thursday, the Chief Minister highlighted that Telangana was already on a growth trajectory, as the state government unveiled ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision aligned with the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ (Developed India 2047) vision. The Chief Minster observed: “India aims to become a $30 trillion economy by 2047. Efforts are being made to contribute 10 per cent of the economy from Telangana. My goal is to transform Telangana into a $1-trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.”

“My competition for Hyderabad is not with Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai or Bengaluru. It is with New York, London, Tokyo, Seoul and Dubai,” Revanth Reddy said, and assured that he would take personal responsibility to ensure the security of the investments in Telangana and to foster their growth.”





“I will act as the guardian of your investments. My request to investors is to finalise the investment figure you intend to invest in the state and then double it to double your growth expectations and also projected profits.” The state government was ready to take policy decisions and extend the cooperation required for every investor to grow in Telangana, he added

Revanth Reddy conceded that many investors had concerns regarding the nature of the relationship between the central and the state governments. Union Minister Piyush Goyal had clarified the dynamics between the

Prime Minister and the Chief Minister regarding development, he said.

In the context, the Chief Minister welcomed the Union government’s support for the state’s development initiatives, mainly the Regional Ring Road, expansion of the Metro Rail network, establishment of a Navy radar center etc.

Revanth Reddy underscored the need to reduce the government’s intervention in trade and business. “My role is to remove the obstacles to achieve the investment goals we have set,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the central government was establishing seven high-speed rail corridors across the country, three of which will be connected to Hyderabad - specifically the Hyderabad–Chennai, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, and Hyderabad–Pune routes. The Centre’s support to Telangana in the construction of two new airports in Warangal and Adilabad was also significant, he added.

Inviting all the participants to the ‘Invest Telangana Global Summit,’ which will be held on December 7, 8, and 9 at ‘Bharat Future City’ in Hyderabad, the Chief Minster said he had come to Delhi to listen to the perspectives of investors. For, the investors possessed a deeper understanding of the business landscape more than the government. “We intend to learn from you, understand your views, and put them into action.”

The Chief Minister highlighted the emergence of the historical city of Hyderabad as “the best destination for investments”.

Hyderabad has a unique distinction in attracting foreign investment and nurturing world-class talent. Traders from many countries across the globe came to Charminar in Hyderabad for business, purchasing pearls, spices, and intricate silver filigree artwork.