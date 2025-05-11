Cinematic and Streaming Highlights: 12 to 18 May 2025

As the entertainment calendar unfolds for the week of May 12 to 18 2025, film buffs and streaming enthusiasts are in for a treat with a host of theatrical and OTT releases spanning genres, languages, and formats.

Theatrical Releases: Big Names and Regional Showstoppers

Hollywood makes a thunderous return to cinemas with Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning hitting theatres on May 17, promoted by Think Ink Communications. Anticipation runs high as fans gear up for what is believed to be the concluding chapter in the beloved franchise. Final Destination: Blood Lines will be hitting the theatres on May 15.

From the heart of Bollywood, three prime releases are lined up—Pune Highway (PR by 1H), Romeo S3, and Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. While the latter two are yet to confirm their promotional representatives, they’re poised to draw attention across multiplexes. Interestingly, there are no Bollywood non-prime, re-releases, or Hindi-dubbed prime releases scheduled this week.

Regional cinema offers a colourful mix, with noteworthy entries across several languages:

Marathi: April May 99, Posco 307, and Banjara

Gujarati: Bhram and Surprise

Malayalam: Written & Directed by God, Narivetta, Oru Vadakkan Pranaya Parvvam, and Samshayam

Telugu: Devil's Double Next Level and 23 (Iravai Moodu)

Tamil: Eleven, Jora Kaiya Thattunga, and Maaman

Kannada: Rhythm and LightHouse

Bengali: The Eken – Benaras e Bibhishika

Streaming Platforms:

On Netflix, a staggering line-up of original series and films is scheduled, including the return of beloved anthologies like Love, Death & Robots S4 and new series such as The Reserve and Thank You, Next S2, all premiering on May 15. True crime enthusiasts can look forward to Fred and Rose West – A British Horror Story on 14th May.

Among Netflix’s original films, the highlight is The Quilters (May 16), a documentary feature alongside others such as Untold – The Liver King and American Manhunt – Osama bin Laden.

Jio Hotstar enters the spotlight with its original series Hai Junoon (May 16, Hindi) and the anime feature The Lord of the Rings – The War of the Rohirrim (May 13).

Sumanth Akkineni's Anaganaga will be showing from May 15 on Etv Win.

Sony LIV adds to the theatrical-on-OTT slate with Maranamass (May 15, Malayalam), while Hoichoi brings in Kabuliwala (May 16, Bengali). Netflix also premieres Paddington in Peru (May 15), continuing its trend of hosting theatrical releases post-cinema.

BookMyShow features the Marathi release Sa La Te Sa La Na Te on May 13.