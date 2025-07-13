Cinematographer Senthil Kumar shares insights of ‘Junior’; lauds Kiriti

Kiriti Reddy, son of well-known politician and businessman Gali Janardhan Reddy, is stepping into the film industry as a lead actor with the youthful entertainer Junior. Directed by Radha Krishna and produced by Rajani Korrapati under the Varahi Chalana Chitra banner, the film stars Sreeleela as the female lead. With its catchy songs becoming chartbusters and the teaser and trailer receiving massive appreciation, the film is slated for release on July 18.

Star cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar, known for his work on Baahubali and RRR, is handling the visuals for Junior. Speaking at a press meet, Senthil Kumar revealed that he joined the project due to his association with producer Sai Korrapati and was impressed by the emotional depth in the story narrated by director Radha Krishna.

“Unlike most launches of newcomers which focus only on fights and dances, Junior is packed with strong emotions,” Senthil said. He praised debutant Kiriti as a dedicated, balanced actor with impressive dance and action skills, calling him one of the best among the new generation.

He expressed his joy in working on a film with fewer visual effects and more grounded emotions after doing large-scale CG-heavy films. “This is the right time for an emotionally-driven family drama,” he added.

He also appreciated the director’s clarity and the production team’s commitment to quality, with top-tier technicians like Devi Sri Prasad composing the music and Peter Hein choreographing action sequences.

Speaking about veteran actor Ravichandran and actress Genelia, Senthil called their performances refreshing and unexpected. With upcoming projects like Swayambhu and Indian House in the pipeline, Senthil Kumar continues to shape Indian cinema with compelling storytelling and striking visuals.