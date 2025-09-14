"Constable" trailer viewed by over 3 million people......

Varun Sandesh, who started his career with super duper hit films like "Happy Days, Kotha Bangaru Lokam", has continued with the lover boy image despite doing many films till now. However, now he is trying to earn a new image as a mass commercial hero with his latest film "Constable". Varun Sandesh expressed his confidence that he will definitely impress the audience in this and is hopeful that this film will be another turning point in his career.

"Constable" is a film produced by Balagam Jagadish under the banner of Jagruthi Movie Makers, starring Varun Sandesh as the hero and Madhulika Varanasi as the heroine. It is directed by Aryan Subhan S.K.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Balagam Jagadish said, "We released the trailer of this movie on August 31st. Since then, it has been receiving a great response from the people. More than 30 lakh people have liked this trailer. The movie will live up to our expectations. We will soon announce the release date of the movie worldwide."

Hero Varun Sandesh said, "It is gratifying to see the amazing response to the trailer. The film is suspenseful and every scene is thrilling, which is something that everyone will like. It is also a crime suspense thriller and has a good message."

Director Aryan Subhan said, "The trailer is getting critical acclaim and the entire team is very happy with the response it is getting. We hope that the audience will also love our film in the same way."

The film stars Varun Sandesh, Madhulika Varanasi, Duvvasi Mohan, Surya, Ravi Varma, Muralidhar Goud, Balagam Jagadish, Prabhavathi, Kalpalatha, Nithya Sri, Sri Bhavya and others.

Camera for this film: Hazrat Sheikh (Vali), Music: Subhash Anand, Editing: Vara Prasad, BG M: Giani, Art: V. Nani, Pandu

Dialogues: Srinivas Teja, Songs: Rama Rao, Srinivas Teja, Executive Producer: Mittapalli Jaggaiah, C.H. Rajkumar,

Co-producers: B Nikita Jagadish, Kupendra Pawar, Producer: Balagam Jagadish, Story, Screenplay, Direction: Aryan Subhan SK.