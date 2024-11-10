Controversial Remarks Spark Legal Action: Actress Kasthuri Reportedly Flees

Actress Kasthuri Shankar, known for her roles in films such as Annamayya and Bharateeyudu, has found herself at the centre of a storm of controversy after making inflammatory comments about the Telugu community. Speaking at a public event in Tamil Nadu, Kasthuri suggested that Telugu people were descendants of women who had served kings in ancient times, a statement that has caused outrage among many in the community.

In response to the remarks, multiple legal cases have been filed against the actress in Chennai and Madurai. Authorities took immediate action, sending legal notices to her residence. However, when officers arrived at her home, they found it locked, and reports indicate that Kasthuri is currently absconding. Furthermore, her phone has been turned off, leaving her whereabouts unclear.

Initially, Kasthuri attempted to clarify her comments, insisting that her words were misinterpreted and that she did not intend to offend anyone. She expressed her admiration for the Telugu people, calling them like family, and accused the ruling DMK party of spreading misinformation about her.

Despite the growing controversy, Kasthuri has not made any further statements on social media, with her last tweet posted on November 8. As rumours of her fleeing the authorities continue to circulate, it remains to be seen whether the actress will address the situation publicly or offer an explanation for her controversial remarks.