Coolie 2 Update: No Sequel Clues in Rajinikanth’s Film, Fans Say

Coolie Movie Review 2025: Rajinikanth’s Energy Shines but Story Falls Flat
There was speculation about Coolie 2 after the release of Rajinikanth’s Coolie. However, fans who watched the movie on August 14 say there is no hint of a sequel in the film. Coolie is running houseful in Hyderabad and has received mixed reviews.

Earlier, there was talk about Coolie 2, and many fans were excited. But those who watched the movie on release day, August 14, said there was no hint of a sequel in the film.

Coolie stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film is running houseful in Hyderabad. Coolie has received mixed reviews.

Some critics gave it low ratings and said it doesn’t feel like a typical Lokesh Kanagaraj movie. However, many Rajinikanth fans say it’s worth watching simply because it’s his film, and they don’t care much about the reviews.

Similarly, War 2 also released in theatres across India. The movie features Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan

