Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Crosses ₹194 Crore in India
Highlights
Coolie earns ₹1.19 Cr on Day 5, taking its total India net box office collection to ₹194.44 Cr across all languages. Check daily earnings breakdown.
Rajinikanth and Nagrjuna's latest flick Coolie is doing well in theatres across India. In the first four days, it has collected about 193 crore rupees across India.
On the fifth day, i.e., on Monday, the movie collected around 1.19 crore rupees. With this, the total collection has touched the 194 crore figure mark in all languages.
Here is the day-wise collection:
Day 1 Thursday – 65 crore
Day 2 Friday – 54.75 crore
Day 3 Saturday – 39.5 crore
Day 4 Sunday – 34 crore
Day 5 Monday – 1.19 crore (early estimate)
Overall, in five days, Coolie has made a total of 194 crore rupees at the Indian box office.
