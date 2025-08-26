Live
Coolie Day 13 Box Office Collection: Slows Down After ₹260 Cr Milestone
Highlights
Coolie earns ₹260.42 crore in 13 days at the Indian box office. Day 13 saw a sharp drop with ₹0.55 crore. Read the full report on Coolie’s box office journey.
Coolie had a great start at the box office. It earned a big total of ₹260.42 crore (India net) in just 13 days.
But now, the film is slowing down. On Day 13, it made only ₹0.55 crore. This is much lower than its earlier collections.
The movie did very well in Tamil and Telugu in the first week. It also had a good second weekend. But weekday shows are now seeing fewer people.
Even with the drop, Coolie is still one of the biggest hits of the year. It will be interesting to see how it performs in the coming days.
