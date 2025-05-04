‘Costao’ review: Gritty crime biopic rooted in justice and sacrifice

Costao is a compelling biographical crime drama that delves deep into the real-life story of Costao Fernandes, a former customs officer whose pursuit of justice shook Goa’s smuggling underworld in the 1990s. Directed by Sejal Shah, the film is streaming in Zee 5 from May 1, 2025, takes a hard look at duty, personal sacrifice, and the cost of integrity in a deeply corrupt system — all brought to life by the ever-versatile Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Set against the scenic yet politically turbulent backdrop of Goa, Costao opens by introducing its titular character in multiple shades — a committed officer, a caring father, and a loyal husband. Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays Fernandes with raw intensity, capturing the emotional and psychological weight of a man torn between family and responsibility. From the very first frame, Siddiqui immerses himself in the role, making you believe in the man’s unwavering moral compass.

The film’s plot kicks off when Costao receives a tip about a massive Rs. 1500 crore gold smuggling operation allegedly orchestrated by a powerful politician, D’Mello. With the green light from his superiors, Costao dives into the investigation, ultimately leading to a physical confrontation with Peter D’Mello — a turning point that forever alters his personal and professional trajectory.

The script does a fine job of balancing action with emotion. The courtroom drama, family tensions, and betrayal from within the system all come together to paint a realistic picture of the pressures faced by honest officers. A particularly hard-hitting moment is when Costao, frustrated and cornered, delivers a searing line: “Humare society mein sabko chahiye ki officer honest ho aur brave ho... lekin ghar mein nahi.” The duality of public expectation versus private sacrifice rings through the film.

Priya Bapat plays Costao’s wife with grace and conviction, adding emotional depth to the story. Her chemistry with Nawazuddin, especially during high-stakes emotional confrontations, adds authenticity to the domestic struggles faced by whistleblowers. The father-daughter relationship, as narrated through Costao’s daughter, becomes a standout narrative device, adding tenderness to an otherwise intense plotline.

While the film occasionally falters with minor pacing issues, it never strays from its core — telling a story of resilience. The visuals, scripting, and background score seamlessly blend to amplify the film’s emotional impact.

In the end, Costao isn’t just about one man’s bravery — it’s about what it means to stand for something when the world tells you not to. It’s a salute to unsung heroes, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s portrayal ensures it’s a story that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Rating: 3.5/5